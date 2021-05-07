Dry weather holds through the weekend, then rain returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next rain maker is on track to arrive Sunday night, but we will get through the weekend with dry and calm weather.

This Weekend’s Forecast

The weekend is almost here! Our next rain maker is on track to arrive Sunday night, but we’ll stay dry until then. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The day will start cool with lower 50s in the morning. The afternoon will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Clouds will build on Sunday, but we should stay dry during the day. The day will start closer to 60 degrees then warm to the mid-80s in the afternoon. The rain will begin increasing after 7 PM Sunday night.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear aside from some passing clouds. We will cool to near 60 degrees by midnight. Our low temperature by morning will be near 50 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 76 degrees.

Our Next Rain Maker

A rainy pattern will set up after the weekend. Rain returns to our forecast Sunday night. It looks to arrive after 7 PM and increase across our area, falling throughout the night. That rain will persist through much of Monday before beginning to ease after 3 PM and gradually ending Monday evening. More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday’s rain could fall through Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.