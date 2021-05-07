Advertisement

First Annual Drive Up Prayer Event

Prayer event at Firehouse Church
Prayer event at Firehouse Church(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Firehouse Church honored National Day of Prayer with the first annual drive up event.

Due to COVID, people stayed in their cars as church members prayed over them.

Patricia Fox who works with the prayer ministry, says a lot of people are still afraid to come inside of the church.

“With COVID going on, there are so many people who need different things from God,” Fox said.

Fox says she was motivated to bring something outside of the church walls.

“Oh my God, it means a whole lot to me.” Fox said, “I love working in ministry. I love prayer. You know, prayer is our way to God. It is our conversations with God. It answers all questions when you pray. You know, it is your conversation with God. You’re in tune with him.”

The church has prayer meetings every Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. on a conference line. You can call 605-475-3200 for prayer.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide
An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
The Meridian Public School District and the Lauderdale County Public School District campuses...
Meridian Public School District and Lauderdale County Public School District Closed Wednesday
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Viewer submitted images from May 4 storms

Latest News

Tree through home on 48th avenue.
Families pick up the pieces following Tuesday’s storm
The University of West Alabama.
UWA closes early due to severe weather possibility
Collapsed structure remains untouched in downtown Meridian two weeks after it fell.
Downtown building collapse: Two weeks later
Navy vet, Ward Martin.
Benefit for Navy veteran battling cancer