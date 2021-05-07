First Annual Drive Up Prayer Event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Firehouse Church honored National Day of Prayer with the first annual drive up event.

Due to COVID, people stayed in their cars as church members prayed over them.

Patricia Fox who works with the prayer ministry, says a lot of people are still afraid to come inside of the church.

“With COVID going on, there are so many people who need different things from God,” Fox said.

Fox says she was motivated to bring something outside of the church walls.

“Oh my God, it means a whole lot to me.” Fox said, “I love working in ministry. I love prayer. You know, prayer is our way to God. It is our conversations with God. It answers all questions when you pray. You know, it is your conversation with God. You’re in tune with him.”

The church has prayer meetings every Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. on a conference line. You can call 605-475-3200 for prayer.

