Gambling bill stalls in Alabama House as tempers flare

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lottery and casino legislation has stalled in the Alabama House of Representatives. Lawmakers did not vote on the bill Thursday after negotiations failed to muster enough support.

The demise of the legislation led to finger-pointing over who was responsible and an unsuccessful effort by Republicans to switch the bill for a GOP-backed lottery proposal.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said he believes the outlook for the bill is “doubtful” with only a day remaining in the 2021 session.