MCC stages Spring Commencement at the Evangel Temple

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College hosted it’s Spring Commencement Friday with three different ceremonies. The different ceremonies were staggered to maintain proper safety guidelines.

The Health Education and Nursing Program grads got their diplomas at 10:30, followed by the Career and Technical Education Programs at 1:00 and the University Transfer Program students at 4:00.

“It’s kind of like is what it’s all about is being able to see the students walk across the stage and receive that diploma,” said MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner. “They’re going to go on to a four year school or out in the work force and they’re going to make a difference in our community and our state. No it never gets old. We’re always excited about this.”

“It feels wonderful,” said MCC graduate Kaymen Russell of Madison. “I made it through a tough storm and I persevered and I’m just so grateful to be here to finally have graduated after these long, hard years of working.”

MCC graduated over 300 students in the commencement services.

