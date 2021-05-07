Advertisement

MCM’s newest exhibit unleashes children’s imagination

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Thursday was a day of celebration once again for the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian as the museum held a ribbon-cutting for its new outdoor exhibit.

“My Fantastical Backyard” is an outdoor gallery exhibit designed for children to unleash their imaginations.

The outdoor gallery has many activities for kids to experience like, cooling off in the “Wily Waters Stream, exploring the “Enchanted Garden” and “Wondering Woods,” building sandcastles on the “Secret Seashore,” and many more.

“With the support of so many over 700 donors, we have been able to accomplish not only this magical experience that is inside these doors but this 25,000 square foot outdoor experience,” said Liz Wilson, the executive director of Mississippi Children’s Museum.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

