Missing/Endangered Child Alerts issued in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson and Dana Denise Shoulder of Jackson, Miss.

Noah Robinson is a 7-month-old Black male with brown hair who was last seen wearing a black onesie. Authorities did not have a photo of him. Desmond Robinson is a 4-year-old Black male with brown eyes and brown hair who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Diamond Robinson is a 7-year-old Black female with brown hair who had on a white shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. Denise Dana Shoulder is a 9-year-old Black female, four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The children may be with their non-custodial mother, Nierra Robinson, 31, who is Black, 5′ 5″, 140 pounds, with blonde hair.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson or the children, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

