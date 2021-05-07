Advertisement

Missing/Endangered Child Alerts issued in Jackson

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Noah...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson and Dana Denise Shoulder of Jackson, Miss., who may be with their non-custodial mother Nierra Robinson.(Miss. Dept. of Public Safety)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson and Dana Denise Shoulder of Jackson, Miss.

Noah Robinson is a 7-month-old Black male with brown hair who was last seen wearing a black onesie. Authorities did not have a photo of him. Desmond Robinson is a 4-year-old Black male with brown eyes and brown hair who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Diamond Robinson is a 7-year-old Black female with brown hair who had on a white shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. Denise Dana Shoulder is a 9-year-old Black female, four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The children may be with their non-custodial mother, Nierra Robinson, 31, who is Black, 5′ 5″, 140 pounds, with blonde hair.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson or the children, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Highway Village.
Shooting at Highway Village Apartments
Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 6, 2021
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 6, 2021

Latest News

Change of Command Ceremony
Training Squadron 9 has new commanding officer
UWA expects traditional campus experience for fall 2021
MCC Graduation at the Evangel Temple
MCC stages Spring Commencement at the Evangel Temple
Lottery and casino legislation has stalled in the Alabama House of Representatives. (Source:...
Gambling bill stalls in Alabama House as tempers flare