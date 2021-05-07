Advertisement

Mississippi man to get lost class ring after nearly 30 years

A Philadelphia man is set to be reunited with a class ring he lost almost 30 years ago. ...
A Philadelphia man is set to be reunited with a class ring he lost almost 30 years ago. (Source: WLIN Radio Breezy News)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLIN Radio Breezy News) - A Mississippi man is set to be reunited with a class ring he lost almost 30 years ago. Jaimee Kelley said she found the ring in 2013 while walking in her yard in eastern Attala County. It was a Philadelphia High School ring from the class of 1990.

Kelley came across it while cleaning, and decided to make another attempt to find its owner.

Kosciusko resident Kaitlyn Chunn saw the post and tagged the legendary Philadelphia football star Marcus Dupree, who her father used to coach, in the shared post. Dupree gave her a name and eventually they located the ring’s owner, Jerremey Wilis.

