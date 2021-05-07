Rain returns as this weekend ends

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A rainy pattern will set up for us next week, and several consecutive storm systems will mean on-and-off rain for much of next week.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next rain maker is on track to arrive Sunday night. Rain will begin increasing across East Mississippi and West Alabama after about 7 PM, and the rain will fall through much of Monday. The morning drive on Monday can be messy soggy. The evening drive on Monday may not be much better.

Rainy Pattern Next Week

Monday night will offer a brief reprieve from the rain, but the next rain maker will arrive soon after. Tuesday will be another rainy, sloppy day. Rain will fall throughout much of Tuesday and into early Wednesday before breaking. The break may last through Thursday and Friday, but long-range indicators suggest the break may not last much longer than that.

Our Weekend Forecast

Here’s the good news: our weekend will be salvageable. Saturday will be dry, and we’ll see some sunshine amid increasing clouds. We’ll warm from lower 50s in the morning to low-to-mid 80s in the afternoon. The clouds will become bulkier with fewer breaks on Sunday, but we will stay dry during the day. We’ll warm from mid-50′s in the morning to mid-80s in the afternoon. Rain will arrive Sunday night.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We will cool to the mid-to-upper 50s through midnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 51 degrees. Saturday starts cool with upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will begin increasing, but we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine, too. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

