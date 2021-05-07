Road opens- 29th Ave./25th St.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The intersection of 29th Avenue and 25th street in Meridian is open.

Drivers have been forced to take alternate routes since debris from the May 4th severe thunderstorms, caused the road to be closed.

The city and Mississippi power company have been working together to fix cable lines and clean up huge trees that fell in the street.

As of Friday afternoon, drivers were able to access that main road again.

