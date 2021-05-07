Advertisement

Road opens- 29th Ave./25th St.

Debris cleared after severe storms
Debris cleared after severe storms(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The intersection of 29th Avenue and 25th street in Meridian is open.

Drivers have been forced to take alternate routes since debris from the May 4th severe thunderstorms, caused the road to be closed.

The city and Mississippi power company have been working together to fix cable lines and clean up huge trees that fell in the street.

As of Friday afternoon, drivers were able to access that main road again.

