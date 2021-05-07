Advertisement

Secretary shields 3-month-old during storm

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lawyers at the Stephenson Law Offices were meeting with clients when the severe thunderstorms hit Meridian on May 4.

“I heard a boom and my light fixture in my office fell and I could hear somebody yelling. I just screamed for everyone to get in the hallway because at that time I didn’t know what was going on,” said Stephenson Law Offices lawyer, Frances Stephenson.

A young lady’s eyes filled with tears as everyone took cover. Trees then fell onto the building, shattering windows.

When one client could not make it to the hallway in time, Jill Davidson did not hesitate to protect the mom and her baby.

“I was actually standing here at my computer at the time was here and I was working on some paperwork. the client and the 3-month-old were in this chair and I heard the window seal crack and at that time that’s when I jumped across and put my body and laid it over mostly the 3-month-old baby. I didn’t want the glass getting into her hair or her eyes or anything like that,” said Davidson.

Davidson said it was her motherly instinct that took over at that moment.

The trees that fell blocked everyone in until they could receive help later that night.

“We had to immediately get some help out here to cut up the trees just so me, Jill, and the other three clients could get out of the driveway,” said Stephenson.

Thankfully, no one was injured. The law office has major damage done to the building including a hole in the roof and two shattered windows.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

