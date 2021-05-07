Training Squadron 9 has new commanding officer

NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Commander Meghan Angermann was relieved of duty and Commander Blake Thomas assumed command of Training Squadron 9 at a ceremony Friday morning.

“It’s really exciting to take command, especially of a training squadron,” Thomas said. “I really love being an instructor pilot. It’s the second time I’ve done it and I think it’s the best job in the Navy.”

Commander Thomas is from Virginia and became interested in flying in high school. He is now glad to call Meridian home.

“We love it here in Meridian,” Thomas said. “We’ve been here for a little over 2 years now, and we’re excited for another 15 months.”

Angermann is retiring from the military and said she will miss the people the most.

“I’ve spent 12 years of my career here in Meridian, and not only the people that work here on base and in our squadrons, but also [I’ll miss] the community,” Angermann said. “The community has been really welcoming to the military and very supportive. I really have felt like Meridian has become home. It’s been really nice.”

Angermann was also the first-ever female leader of Training Squadron NINE.

“I feel lucky that I was able to take command of this squadron and I hope that other women continue to have these opportunities,” Angermann said. “I was blessed to be able to do the same thing that so many men have done before me and I’m excited that women will continue to have these opportunities.”

Training Squadron NINE has received fourteen Chief of Naval Operations Aviation Safety Awards over the years.

