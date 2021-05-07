Tree falls onto home in Nellieburg

NELLIEBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - A massive tree crashed onto the home of a man in Nellieburg during Tuesday’s severe weather. The homeowner didn’t want to talk on-camera, but he told Newscenter 11 that it’s just another job he has to add to his clean-up list.

The owner said he was at work when he got a call the storm damaged his home. One section of the roof was damaged. His dogs were in the house when the tree fell but all 9 of them are all right.

We spoke to a neighbor who said she never thought a storm could cause this tree, which has been around for nearly 100 years, to fall.

“I have not seen the weather this bad as it was Tuesday in a long time, back when Katrina hit. The tree across the street didn’t fall when Katrina hit and it has been there a long time. The weather came up so fast that the wind was screaming loud. Everything was blowing in different directions. I thought it could have been a tornado coming,” said neighbor Sheryl Clark.

The owner said that he will be removing the tree from his house himself and repairing his roof.

