Update: Two local tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two tornadoes have been confirmed following damage surveys by the National Weather Service.

We had previously told you that no tornadoes had been confirmed in our area. This new information was released Friday evening by the National Weather Service in Jackson.

The first tornado formed in Newton County near Duffee along Hopewell Road. The tornado tracked into Lauderdale County and ended just west of Collinsville. It tracked along E.L. Johnson Road and crossed Chunky-Duffee Road just south of Duffee. Several trees were snapped or uprooted along the path. Several sheds and outbuildings sustained roof damage. Maximum winds of the tornado were estimated at 90 mph.

The second tornado formed in Lauderdale County near Interstate 20/50 just west of the Toomsuba exit. It just west of Cuba after crossing the Alabama state line. It crossed the interstate, downing trees in the process. It crossed Melvin Swain Road and Highway 11/80, blowing down more trees. A couple of houses sustained damage to siding material, and a barn sustained roof damage. Maximum winds of the tornado were estimated at 105 mph.

The damage surveys also revealed a path of 80 mph straight-line winds across central Lauderdale County from Suqualena and Collinsville to Meridian and Marion. Straight-line winds were responsible for the majority of the damage in our area.

