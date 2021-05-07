UWA expects traditional campus experience for fall 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The University of West Alabama expects to enter the 2021 fall semester in person, with continue face-to-face classroom instruction and a return to traditional events.

Having maintained face-to-face teaching throughout the pandemic and with COVID-19 rates relatively low, UWA expected a complete return to normal by teh fall as vaccination numbers continue to increase.

”We’re excited about it as an institution and we know our students are excited about it,” said Dr. Ken Tucker, President of UWA. “We’re looking forward to all the restrictions being completely lifted by then. We’ll be face to face classroom instruction and a full slate of activities just as usual.”

UWA is among a small percentage of campuses in the nation who maintained face-to-face instruction beginning as early as last fall.

