Class of 2021 and 2020 share prom night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School parents are putting together a night to remember for the 2020 and 2021 Senior Class in Meridian.

The prom will be held on the city hall lawn where nearly 400 students will get the chance to see classmates as well as to be rewarded for all their hard work.

Organizers said the class of 2020 missed out on their senior traditions because of the pandemic.

Parents took it upon themselves to give their children the opportunity that the virus took away last year.

The event will start at 8:00 Saturday night and last until midnight.

