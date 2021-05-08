Advertisement

LCSD first annual Arts in the Park

The Lauderdale County School District held their first annual Arts in the Park event held at...
The Lauderdale County School District held their first annual Arts in the Park event held at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District held their first annual Arts in the Park event held at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience.

Many students came out to show off their talents as well as to be recognized for all their hard-worked this year.

The event featured visual arts projects, along with musical and dance performances from students from all over the district. Lauderdale County School District Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain said that this is just one great way to bring students together.

“Before coming out the pandemic, students didn’t have the opportunity to express themselves as we usually would. This is a great opportunity to bring our community and schools together. We want our students to have that opportunity to showcase their skills and talents. This is a blessing for everybody. We are excited to be able to have it,” said Dr. Cain.

Organizers said they are hoping to bring this event back next year.

