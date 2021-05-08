MCC, ECCC baseball open up postseason play with wins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday night marked the start of the playoffs for Meridian Community College and East Central Community College baseball.

Both the Eagles and Warriors started the postseason at home, picking up victories in game one of their best-of-three series to get one step closer to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

Meridian Community College

MCC ended the regular season winning eight of its final nine games, which gave them some momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Eagles hosted Copiah Lincoln Community College for the regional qualifier and would take game one 8-5.

Co-Lin would strike first in the matchup off a 2-run homer from Peyton Parker. Eagles ace Alec Sparks remained calm though, ending the inning and letting the team’s offense get to work.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, John Mitchell stepped up in a big way. The outfielder knocked Jacob Spink’s pitch deep to center field for a 2-run homer to tie the game.

In the same inning, Braden Luke (West Lauderdale) scored Banks Tolley on an RBI single before Mitchell scored Luke in the same way, giving MCC a 4-2 lead. Cayleb Dyess added on to the scorefest with a sacrifice fly, boosting MCC to a 5-2 lead entering the third inning.

The Wolves would trail 5-4 entering the bottom of the fourth, but the Eagles would pull away in the end to win 8-5.

Sparks threw a complete game while the Eagles ended the night with 10 hits.

The Eagles will look for the same results in Saturday’s game two. First pitch is slated for 2:00 pm at Scaggs Field.

East Central Community College

ECCC hosted Northwest Mississippi Community College and was hungry for its first win over the Rangers after falling to them 0-3 in the regular season.

The Warriors would fall behind 3-0 early but didn’t hit the panic button yet.

In the bottom of the first, Jesse Boydstun (Louisville) knocked out a 2-run bomb to cuts the Warriors deficit to one. Northwest Mississippi would respond, adding on a solo homer in the second inning to take a 4-2 lead.

After four scoreless innings, East Central’s Clay Cook added to the home run party with a solo shot to put the Warriors back within striking distance. Boydstun would have his back, driving in another run in the inning to tie the game up 4-4.

ECCC had a 5-4 lead heading into the ninth inning and would need solid pitching from reliever Walker Johnson to put a bow on it.

Walker, who was recently named conference pitcher of the week, proved why after fanning the Rangers final three batters to seal the 5-4 victory.

The Warriors will look for the sweep tomorrow in game two. First pitch is set for 2:00 pm at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex.

