Meridian man attempting Mt. Everest for special cause

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Adam Hodges is attempting to climb Mt. Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, in an effort to raise awareness and funding for Parkinson’s Disease.

Hodges’ mission is called Ascent For A Cure.

Hodges is the General Manager of Anderson Health and Fitness Center, and he also teaches a kick-boxing class called Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson’s patients.

The class, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides an outlet to improve quality of life for those living with Parkinson’s Disease through a non-contact based boxing fitness curriculum.

He has been sharing his journey through the Ascent For A Cure social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Hodges has made it to Everest Base Camp, which sits at just under 18,000 feet.

He’s successfully finished the first of two rotations that must be made once EBC is reached to make it to the top of Everest.

Visit www.ascentforacure.com to see more of Adam’s journey and to donate to Ascent For A Cure.

You can also sponsor Hodges’ ascent from EBC to the Everest Summit through the website.

Hodges is the first person from Mississippi to attempt Mt. Everest.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.