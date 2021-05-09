Prep baseball playoffs update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The second round of high school baseball playoffs wrapped up on Saturday.

Here’s a look at which area schools are still in the hunt for a state title:

CLASS 1A

Sebastopol fell to Ethel 18-0 and 7-6. The Bobcats have been eliminated.

CLASS 2A

Enterprise fell to Loyd Star 7-6 and 3-1. The Bulldogs have been eliminated.

Lake fell to Mize 4-2 and 10-1. The Hornets have been eliminated.

Scott Central fell to Taylorsville 14-3 and 9-2. The Rebels have been eliminated.

CLASS 3A

Clarkdale beat Yazoo County 4-3 and 15-0. The Bulldogs advance on and will face West Marion in the third round that begins May 13.

SE Lauderdale beat Franklin County 7-1 and 9-1. The Tigers advance on and will face Magee in the third round that begins May 13.

CLASS 4A

West Lauderdale beat Itawamba AHS 5-2 and 7-2. The Knights advance on and will face Corinth in the third round that begins May 13.

Newton County beat North Pike 7-0 in game two but fell 4-2 and 8-4 in games one and three. The Cougars have been eliminated.

CLASS 5A

Neshoba Central beat Center Hill 8-4 in game two but fell 5-1 and 5-4 in games one and three. The Rockets have been eliminated.

MAIS

Newton County Academy fell to Tunica Academy 8-6 and 12-0 in the North State Championship. The Generals season comes to a close.

