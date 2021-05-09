Rain and storms return late in the day Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see clouds on the increase during our Saturday overnight time frame out ahead of our next storm system set to move in late in the day on Sunday. We look to start our Sunday with temperatures in the low-60s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s. It will be more humid on Sunday than compared to our Saturday. Rain and storm chances will increase after about 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Roughly between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday night/Monday morning, a weakening line of rain and storms is set to push through our area. As it does so, it will bring a threat of mainly damaging wind gusts, but quarter-size hail will also be possible. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is pretty low. The threat of severe storms Sunday night looks to be mainly north of I-20 and west of I-59. By the time the line gets south and east of the I-20/59, it will encounter less instability and likely weaken into just showers.

Rain and storm chances are set to continue into our day on Monday as conditions stay warm and humid. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Monday. The threat with any severe storms looks to be large hail and damaging winds. Tornadoes are not expected on Monday. Periods of rain and storms are set to continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Another isolated severe threat could materialize on Tuesday, but no major concerns are expected.

A lingering shower or two will be possible on Thursday, but most of us will stay dry. We’ll see lots of sunshine again by Friday and next Saturday. In terms of temperatures, highs only look to be in the mid-70s on Tuesday, and then the low-70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows are set to return to the 50s Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures are set to return to the 80s by next Saturday.

