Changes made to MHSAA softball championships

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Ellie French
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Important changes have been made to this week’s Mississippi High School Activities Association softball state championships.

Classes 1A-3A will now play at Mississippi State’s Nusz Park with games taking place Wednesday-Friday.

Game 1 (Wed. May 12)Game 2 (Thurs. May 13)Game 3 (Fri. May 14)
Class 1A - 1:30 pm12:00 pmTBD
Class 2A - 4:00 pm30 minutes following previous gameTBD
Class 3A - 6:30 pm30 minutes following previous gameTBD

Classes 4A-6A will now played at Southern Miss’ Softball Complex with games taking place Thursday-Saturday.

Game 1 (Thurs. May 13)Game 2 (Fri. May 14)Game 3 (Sat. May 15)
Class 4A - 1:30 pm12:00 pmTBD
Class 5A - 4:00 pm30 minutes following previous gameTBD
Class 6A - 6:30 pm30 minutes following previous gameTBD

Lake High School will take on Mantachie in the Class 2A Championship.

Neshoba Central will face East Central in the Class 5A Championship.

West Lauderdale came close to punching its ticket to the title series but fell to Kosciusko in two of three games on Saturday.

Admission is $15/day and tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

