Churches in Sumter County to be vaccine sites
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Two churches in Sumter County will become vaccination clinic locations for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine later this month.
Bethel Pine Baptist Church and Morning Star Baptist Church will be vaccination sites Saturday, May 22, to make access more convenient to these rural communities.
|Vaccination Site
|Address
|Date
|Time
|Bethel Pine Baptist Church
|796 Sumter 22, Coatopa
|May 22
|9:30 a.m. to 12 noon
|Morning Star Baptist Church
|70 Pine Street NE, Bellamy
|May 22
|1:00 pm. to 3:30 p.m.
There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.
