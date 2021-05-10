Advertisement

Churches in Sumter County to be vaccine sites

Bethel Pine Baptist Church and Morning Star Baptist Church will be COVID-19 vaccination sites...
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Two churches in Sumter County will become vaccination clinic locations for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine later this month.

Bethel Pine Baptist Church and Morning Star Baptist Church will be vaccination sites Saturday, May 22, to make access more convenient to these rural communities.

Vaccination SiteAddressDateTime
Bethel Pine Baptist Church796 Sumter 22, CoatopaMay 229:30 a.m. to 12 noon
Morning Star Baptist Church70 Pine Street NE, BellamyMay 221:00 pm. to 3:30 p.m.

There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

