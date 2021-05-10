Churches in Sumter County to be vaccine sites

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Two churches in Sumter County will become vaccination clinic locations for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine later this month.

Bethel Pine Baptist Church and Morning Star Baptist Church will be vaccination sites Saturday, May 22, to make access more convenient to these rural communities.

Vaccination Site Address Date Time Bethel Pine Baptist Church 796 Sumter 22, Coatopa May 22 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon Morning Star Baptist Church 70 Pine Street NE, Bellamy May 22 1:00 pm. to 3:30 p.m.

There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.

