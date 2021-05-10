City announces deadline for reporting storm damage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has set a deadline for reporting structural damage related to storms last week. It is Wednesday, May 12, at 12 noon.

The damage may be reported by calling 601-484-6890. Information gathered will be reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

City property owners are also encouraged to follow removal guidelines including placing all storm debris on roadside curbs. If private contractors are hired for debris removal, it is their responsibility for the disposal.

