City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:33 AM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:13 PM on May 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Great River Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 2:54 AM on May 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:52 AM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:10 PM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Hooper Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.