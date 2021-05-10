Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2021

Daily Docket 3(wtok)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DEZJUAN D MOFFITE2002200 23RD ST APT C17 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANTHONY MCNEIL19862417 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JAMES T SCOTT19742011 LYNCH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MICHALE T COOK19922345 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD CHUNKY, MSDUI REFUSAL
ROSANIE HOLIFIELD198736 DQ HUNT RD LAKE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FREDERICA LANIER19904919 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
GARY SMITH1980HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
JOHNNY WILLIAMS19832402 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMARIOUS BURTON19891710 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MICHAEL J CHISM19801712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:33 AM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:13 PM on May 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Great River Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:54 AM on May 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:52 AM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:10 PM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Hooper Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

