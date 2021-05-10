City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DEZJUAN D MOFFITE
|2002
|200 23RD ST APT C17 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANTHONY MCNEIL
|1986
|2417 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JAMES T SCOTT
|1974
|2011 LYNCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MICHALE T COOK
|1992
|2345 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD CHUNKY, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|ROSANIE HOLIFIELD
|1987
|36 DQ HUNT RD LAKE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|FREDERICA LANIER
|1990
|4919 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|GARY SMITH
|1980
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOHNNY WILLIAMS
|1983
|2402 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMARIOUS BURTON
|1989
|1710 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:33 AM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:13 PM on May 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Great River Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:54 AM on May 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:52 AM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:10 PM on May 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Hooper Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.