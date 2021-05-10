Collapsed Building: 1 month later

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly five weeks since the collapsed building on 23rd Ave. sent hundreds of bricks into the street. Although the rubble remains static, there is movement behind the scenes.

“We already did the asbestos abatement,” partial owner Sam Dabit explained. “Everything looks good in there because it was built in the 1900s. We thought it was built in the 1930s, but it was built in the 1900s and there’s no asbestos in it.”

The city of Meridian was hoping the building would have been demolished before this week. With this year’s Threefoot Arts Festival encompassing a larger part of downtown, a temporary solution will be a construction fence to ensure the safety.

“Once that process starts, we are going to evaluate and we are going to do whatever is the safest for our community,” Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said. “We will monitor it and if there’s a way we can open up that second lane, we will definitely do that.”

The building’s part owner has been trying his best to pressure the insurance company to move quickly.

“They had to pay for their forensic engineer to come out and give them the same report I gave them,” Dabit explained. “Now they’ve approved everything. We are looking at demolishing the building later this week, but when it comes to insurance, probably next week or the week after knowing how they operate.”

The City is also making progress on other vacant buildings in downtown. The ones on front Street that have been blocked off are in the process of being torn down now. The city says it hopes to resolve the issue on 25th Ave. with the E.F. Young Hotel.

“There are some other properties around meridian, especially downtown that we are working with. They have pulled permits and they are taking some buildings down on Front Street,” Carmichael said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.