COVID-19 in Mississippi: 509 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 23 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The latest MSDH report shows 825,639 people are fully vaccinated and 1,747,2552 doses have been administered in total. See the latest reported vaccination numbers here. Find vaccine providers in the chart below: