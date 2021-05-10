Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 509 new cases reported Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 23...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 23 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 23 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The latest MSDH report shows 825,639 people are fully vaccinated and 1,747,2552 doses have been administered in total. See the latest reported vaccination numbers here. Find vaccine providers in the chart below:

div class="empty" style="padding: 20px;background-color:#333;color:white;text-align:center;font-size:2em;">Sample HTML block

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a...
Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19
A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian.
New business opens on Poplar Springs Drive
Restaurants were booming Sunday as a few mothers were seen dining in with their families for...
Local restaurant flooded with mothers
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Latest News

Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines
The hope is to be able to vaccinate children of all ages by early next year.
COVID-19 vaccine for kids: What should parents know?
The students parents' say their suspension from school meant they forfeited the entire...
Parents: 3 students kicked out of college over off-campus photo without face coverings
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings