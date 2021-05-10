Crimenet 05_10_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Samuel Freddie Thomas.

Thomas is a 49-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′1″ in height, weighing 220 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with receiving stolen property.

If you know where Thomas can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

