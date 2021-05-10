Heavy storms, gusty winds likely tonight, starting a rainy period

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Noxubee, Leake, and Scott counties in Mississippi and for Pickens County in Alabama until 2 AM Monday. Overall, the threat of severe weather is small. A couple of damaging wind gusts are possible, especially in our northern areas.

Storms Tonight

Storms will arrive between 10 PM and midnight. They will track from north to south through our area, bringing that threat for a damaging wind gust or two. Storms will line up along I-20 between midnight and 2 AM before continuing south to Highway 84 by 3-4 AM and then exiting to the south between 4 AM and 6 AM.

Our Next 24 Hours

Monday’s morning drive will be slippery from overnight rain, but falling rain will end by the time the morning drive begins. Our break will last through the late afternoon or early evening. The day will warm from mid-60s in the morning to mid-to-upper 70s in the afternoon. Spotty showers are possible after about 3 PM, but showers and thunderstorms increase again after about 5 PM. Those showers and storms will be with us through about midnight before they end. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely overall, but remember that any time we have afternoons in the 70s or warmer, isolated damaging wind gusts are possible.

More Rain

Still another wave of storms is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms can be heavy, and coming out of another warm afternoon, an isolated damaging wind gust or two can happen. Those storms will end by 10 PM. Then we’ll have still another wave of storms on Wednesday.

Drying will begin on Wednesday night, and the Thursday through Sunday look to remain dry.

