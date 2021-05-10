Advertisement

Jackson State completes perfect record in SWAC

Jackson State University logo
Jackson State University logo(jsums.edu)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (JSU Sports Information) - Perfection.

Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State 12-1 and finished SWAC play with a perfect 24-0 record. Based on record books from 1980, it’s the best conference finish since 1990, when the Tigers went 22-1 in conference play.

“Really proud of this group,” said JSU head coach Omar Johnson. “We’ve all gone through a lot this past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ve adjusted and made the necessary changes. The regular season is only part of the season and everyone is 0-0 when SWAC tournament play begins.”

The Tigers received a standout performance for junior Nikelle Galatas (9-2). The Los Angeles, California product tossed seven innings, scattered five hits and allowed one run and struck out 12 batters to tie a career high.

Senior Wesley Reyes went out in style and delivered a three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh and the game was called due to the seven-inning, 10-run mercy rule.

Reyes finished 2-for-3 with three RBI and walked once.

Jatavious Melton and Chandler Dillard each batted 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Omar Gomez finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

CJ Newsome, Ty Hill, Jaelen Williams, and Jefrey Rodriguez each collected a hit.

The Tigers turn their attention the SWAC tournament that’s slated to begin May 19 in Madison, Alabama at Toyota Field.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a...
Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19
A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian.
New business opens on Poplar Springs Drive
Restaurants were booming Sunday as a few mothers were seen dining in with their families for...
Local restaurant flooded with mothers
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Latest News

USM sweeps Middle Tennessee, takes over C-USA West Division
Sideline View by Dale McKee
Changes made to MHSAA softball championships
Prep baseball playoffs update