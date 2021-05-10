Keeping you and your family safe this Hurricane Season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricanes are one of the most destructive weather events in the world and so it’s important to be prepared for Hurricane Season. One of the biggest threats here locally with hurricanes is the possibility of tornadoes.

“Secure those outdoor things that can be blown around. Have a plan, know where to seek shelter in your home, know where you would go in the event that you needed to leave and go to a more substantial structure,” said Eddie Ivy, the director of the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency.

Stronger tropical cyclones can cause widespread and prolonged power outages in our area. It’s important to have a good supply of non-perishable food items, water, cash, and batteries on hand for Hurricane Season.

”And if we use generators during a power outage, just maintain safety as far as the gas that we are putting in it. We don’t want that beside our generators. We want to make sure our generators are always outside, not inside providing power,” said Odie Barrett, the director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency Management Agencies prepare for hurricanes well ahead of impacts.

“There’s a lot of things that happen, making sure that all the equipment is ready to go, everything is fueled, the generator’s are ready,” Ivy says. “All those things that we urge the public to do, we’re also doing.”

Living in Mississippi and Alabama means being prepared for severe weather year-round.

“The biggest takeaway is that we do urge people to be prepared every day of the year, because it’s not just during a particular time period,” Ivy said. “We do have the possibility of severe weather 365 days a year. So being prepared should be a way of life, not just something that you do at the last minute.”

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to November 30.

