Local restaurant flooded with mothers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Restaurants were booming Sunday as a few mothers were seen dining in with their families for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is a big day to eat out, so many restaurants prepare for a busy weekend.

Amore’s Restaurant in Meridian was filled with good food and smiles from mothers as they were being honored by families.

The owner of the restaurant said that he made it his mission to serve every mother that walked in his doors.

“The only busy day like this is Valentine’s, but other than that Mother’s Day is top of the line. It is important for us to serve all the mother has we can. I cannot have a Mother’s Day with my mother because she is overseas, but at least I can serve the mothers over here,” said the owner of Amore Italian Ristorante, Nick Plava.

Many families went to restaurants this year to celebrate the special day for mothers after a Mother’s Day spent in quarantine in 2020.

