Locals celebrate Mother’s Day in Meridian

Mother’s Day is a special day that honors mothers and everything they do for their families.
Mother's Day is a special day that honors mothers and everything they do for their families.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first special woman in almost everyone’s life is their mother.

Mother’s Day is a special day that honors mothers and everything they do for their families. It’s a day where you show how much you appreciate all she does. We caught up with a dad that was doing just that.

“I think and feel that every day should be Mother’s Day. Mothers place such an important role in our lives. They have to have so many different skill set like being a physician, psychologist, theologian at times, a dietitian, and sometimes they have to act like the policeman,” said local, Bill Griffin.

Newscenter 11 wishes Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there.

