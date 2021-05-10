Graveside services for Mr. Bobby Ray Hagwood will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery in the Zero Community with Rev. Mike Boles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Bobby Ray Hagwood, 74, of Meridian, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mr. Hagwood was a retired conductor from Norfolk Southern Railroad after thirty-five years. An exceedingly kind and gentle man, Bobby loved to joke with people and make them laugh. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching football, especially the New Orleans Saints. He enjoyed travelling, particularly to the Tennessee Smokie Mountains. Bobby was known for helping people and rarely had a cross word to share with anyone. He was a loving husband and father, as well as a caring grandfather and great-grandfather.

Bobby is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Mrs. Tommie Hagwood; his daughter, Lisa Hagwood McGrew; his grandchildren, Holly Jones, Stormy Hagwood, Star Hagwood, and David Hagwood; his great-grandchildren, Aiden Jones, Zayda Walters, Winter Grace Walters, and Cherish Sikes; his siblings, Faye Davis (Danny), Faye Fuller (Donnie), Ronald Warren (Sue), Ruth Boykin (Johnny), Michael Warren (Renee), and Robin Warren; and his nieces and nephew, Angela Hagwood, Chris Hagwood, and Nicki Davis.

Mr. Hagwood was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Lavelle and Janie May Hagwood; his children, Lavelle Hagwood and Lora Hagwood Jones; his siblings, Van Hagwood, Ron Chatham, Donna Kay Miller, Gerald Warren, and Diane Mathis.

Pall bearers will be Robby Warren, Michael Warren, Joseph Mathis, James Mathis, Scotty Fuller, Kevin Frazier, Jim Daniels, and Mike Speed.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721