Funeral services for Mr. Hubert Lowry Rush, III will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Private family Interment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Rush, 69, of Meridian, unexpectedly passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 in Neshoba County, MS.

Lowry was a graduate of Meridian High School, where he was a member of the 68′ North Big 8 Championship Team where he played as a defensive end. He went on to graduate from the University of Mississippi and received his MBA from Tulane University. He was an avid sports fan of all Mississippi Teams, having children who graduated from both major universities. He dedicated his career to Rush Health Systems in administration until his retirement; He was currently serving on the Board of Directors among other roles. As a middle child and only son, he truly thrived in his role. From his early years, he was a practical joker and always kept his family and friends on their toes with his quick wit and humor. The Patriarch of the Rush family, in his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren above all else.

Lowry is survived by his three children Ramey Rush Hardin (Brent), H. Lowry Rush, IV (Kayla), and Jillian Rush Williams (Leslie). Pawpaw is also survived by his nine beloved grandchildren Hampton, Anne Lowry, Hollins, Lexi, Lake, Noah, Neely, Rush, and Mathis. Sisters, Cathy Rush Slaton (Bob) and Neva Rush. His nieces, Tiffany Dean (John), Kristin Molony (Thomas); nephews, Neil Johnson (Helene) and Rush Slaton. The mother of his children Tina Chapman (Tom), as well as a host of great nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Rush is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Hubert Lowry Rush, Jr. and Joyce McLemore Rush.

The Rush family suggest you continue blessing others with a monetary gift, no matter how large or small, to an unsuspecting person who could use a little help, as Lowry was often known to do, or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

The Rush family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral

