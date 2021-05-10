Funeral services for Mr. James M. “Jimmy” Davis will begin at 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Darrell Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at East Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarke Co. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Davis, 69, of Meridian, formerly of Quitman, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Jimmy was an avid fisherman who loved spending time on the water. He also enjoyed spending time at Clarkco State Park with his family camping and fishing. Jimmy loved gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor. A Carpenter by trade, he was handy with his hands and could make anything he put his mind to. He also loved his dogs, especially Buddy. Jimmy gave of himself through the ultimate gift of life, to others in need, through organ donation so that others may continue to live.

Mr. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sharon James Davis; Children Jessica Lunsford (Sam), Joshua Gunter, Marcus Davis (Christy), and Jon Davis (Shana). Grandchildren Tawny Gunter, Mackenzie Gunter, Christopher Lunsford, Macey Gunter, Nathan Lunsford, Melissa Davis, Katy Davis, Austin Gunter, and Sydnie Gunter. One sister, June Thomas (Ronnie), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Davis is preceded in death by his parents James and Myrl Davis.

The Davis family suggest memorials be made as donations to The Little Light House, P.O. Box 13662, Jackson, MS 39236-3662, in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Davis family will receive guests from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. prior to funeral rites.

