Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy W. Hogan will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Bill Webb officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Hogan, 95, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridain.

Mrs. Dorothy loved to travel and visited many different states and sites across the country. Mrs. Dorothy worked as a customer service representative at EMEPA where she retired after over 15 years. She also gave of her time to her fellow man, the patients at Anderson Regional Medical Center, as a Volunteer for over 30 years. Mrs. Hogan also attended Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, Midway Baptist Church, and Fifteenth Ave Baptist Church among others; where she loved attending and was in church as much as possible. Mrs. Hogan was also a member of MCC Lifetime Quest, where she met many friends, and enjoyed their gatherings and trips.

Mrs. Hogan is survived by her children Elton Hogan (Patricia), James Hogan (Melanie), and Allan Hogan (Theresa). Grandchildren, Tracy Towner, Brandy Avera, Bailey Duke, Tony Hogan (Katie), and Alexa Hogan. Great-Grandchildren Olivia Avera, Paden Avera, Ava Towner, Anderson Rowell, Marshall Hogan, and Brody Hogan. One sister, Eugenia Jones, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents James B. and Lillian K. White; her beloved husband of 50 years, George E. Hogan.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

