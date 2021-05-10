New business opens on Popular Spring Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business has opened its doors in Meridian.

A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian. A mother of three owned a hair salon shop years ago, but she had to let her business go to focus on motherhood.

Now, she’s back doing what she loves with a new building located at 4538 Popular Spring Drive.

Family and friends were there to show his support as the owner of the salon cut the ribbon.

“I know if I can do it then anybody can do it. We can push to hardships, controversy, and the pandemic. If God can bless me to do it, then he can bless someone else. Other young girls are watching me so I have to keep pushing,” said owner The Swanico, Lachaneka Miller.

“Small businesses are this lifeblood in our community and city. We are proud of Swani for what she has done and the investment she has given back to the community,” said community development director, Laura Carmichael.

The shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.