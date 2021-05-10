Advertisement

New business opens on Popular Spring Drive

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business has opened its doors in Meridian.

A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian. A mother of three owned a hair salon shop years ago, but she had to let her business go to focus on motherhood.

Now, she’s back doing what she loves with a new building located at 4538 Popular Spring Drive.

Family and friends were there to show his support as the owner of the salon cut the ribbon.

“I know if I can do it then anybody can do it. We can push to hardships, controversy, and the pandemic. If God can bless me to do it, then he can bless someone else. Other young girls are watching me so I have to keep pushing,” said owner The Swanico, Lachaneka Miller.

“Small businesses are this lifeblood in our community and city. We are proud of Swani for what she has done and the investment she has given back to the community,” said community development director, Laura Carmichael.

The shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a...
Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot
Two tornadoes were confirmed following damage surveys conducted by the National Weather Service.
Update: Two local tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
Meridian High School parents are putting together a night to remember for the 2020 and 2021...
Class of 2021 and 2020 share prom night
Hodges is the first person from Mississippi to attempt Mt. Everest.
Meridian man attempting Mt. Everest for special cause

Latest News

Hair Salon
Hair Salon Returns
Mother's Day Restaurant
Mother's Day Restaurant
Mother's Day Local
Mother's Day Locals
Heavy storms with gusty winds will track through our area tonight. An isolated severe...
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely tonight, starting a rainy period