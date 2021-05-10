Advertisement

Oliver Buchanan

Oliver Buchanan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bumpers Funeral Home

Oliver Buchanan, 81, of the Tallawampa Community passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Oliver was born June 20, 1939 in the Tallawampa community to Elbe and Elizabeth Martin Buchanan. He was a retired Diesel Mechanic and Foreman for the Choctaw County Road Commission.

He is survived by his wife, Verla D. Buchanan; son, James Buchanan (June); son, Brad Buchanan (Jessica); son, Kenneth Buchanan (Maria); son, Kevin Buchanan (Chasidy); daughter, Beverly Sawyer; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbe and Elizabeth Martin Buchanan; brother, James Buchanan; sister, Velma May Lindsey; sister, Lucille Atchison; grandson, Jeff Jenkins; and grandson, Brad Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Most Read

Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a...
Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19
A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian.
New business opens on Poplar Springs Drive
Restaurants were booming Sunday as a few mothers were seen dining in with their families for...
Local restaurant flooded with mothers
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Latest News

Bobby Ray Hagwood
Mr. Bobby Ray Hagwood
Prayer event at Firehouse Church
First Annual Drive Up Prayer Event
Annie Ruth Lancaster Tew
Tree through home on 48th avenue.
Families pick up the pieces following Tuesday’s storm