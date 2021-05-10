Oliver Buchanan, 81, of the Tallawampa Community passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Oliver was born June 20, 1939 in the Tallawampa community to Elbe and Elizabeth Martin Buchanan. He was a retired Diesel Mechanic and Foreman for the Choctaw County Road Commission.

He is survived by his wife, Verla D. Buchanan; son, James Buchanan (June); son, Brad Buchanan (Jessica); son, Kenneth Buchanan (Maria); son, Kevin Buchanan (Chasidy); daughter, Beverly Sawyer; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbe and Elizabeth Martin Buchanan; brother, James Buchanan; sister, Velma May Lindsey; sister, Lucille Atchison; grandson, Jeff Jenkins; and grandson, Brad Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.