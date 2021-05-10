Advertisement

State auditor offering school districts ways to cut ‘outside-the-classroom’ spending

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi public schools could eliminate ineffective outside-the-classroom spending to potentially redirect over $200 million to teacher salaries and classroom expenses each year, according to reports released this month by State Auditor Shad White.

White’s office recently partnered with GlimpseK12 in a pilot project and examined the operations and expenditures of Columbus Municipal School District, Hinds County School District and Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, which volunteered, to identify ways to eliminate useless spending.

Across the three school districts, GlimpseK12 identified opportunities to save between $7.5 million and $12.3 million. The spending areas with the largest opportunities for cost savings include software and digital products, maintenance, and supply chain management.

These school districts combined serve nearly 14,000 children. Together, they represent a range of municipal, county, and consolidated school systems. This level of savings spread across all public school students in the state could lead to over $200 million of eliminated outside-the-classroom waste every year.

Previous reports from the State Auditor’s office showed ballooning outside-the-classroom spending, a comparison of education spending in other states, and priority given to administrative pay raises.

Read the new performance audit report below:

