Advertisement

Storms may re-develop this afternoon

Futurecast - Monday May 10, 2021 at 5 PM
Futurecast - Monday May 10, 2021 at 5 PM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! The line of showers and storms that have pushed through our area overnight has now moved off to our south and east. It has left behind a warm and humid air mass in its wake. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-60s. As temperatures warm into the upper-70s to low-80s this afternoon, additional thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. Not everyone will see storms later today. Once the sun sets, these storms should begin to weaken.

An isolated 60 mph wind gust and instance of quarter-size hail will be possible in some of the stronger storms that develop. Widespread severe weather is not expected. That severe threat will go away once the sun sets. We’ll continue to see a chance of showers overnight, with Tuesday morning lows in the low-60s. Rain and storms will be a bit more widespread on our Tuesday, which could lead to some localized flash flooding. An isolated strong to severe storm will also be possible on Tuesday, with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats.

Rain chances look to continue into our Wednesday, but temperatures will begin to cool down significantly. Some of us may even struggle to get out of the 60s Wednesday afternoon. That would be over 10 degrees below average for this time of year! Due to the cool temperatures, severe storms are not expected on Wednesday. Morning lows by Thursday are set to dip back down into the 50s area-wide. After some morning showers on Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon.

We’ll begin a slow warming trend as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. High temperatures look to be in the low-70s on Thursday, the mid-70s on Friday, and then the low-80s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will stay mainly in the 50s over this time period, though some spots north of I-20 could drop into the upper-40s on Friday morning. We look to see mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a...
Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Restaurants were booming Sunday as a few mothers were seen dining in with their families for...
Local restaurant flooded with mothers
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers

Latest News

Heavy storms with gusty winds will track through our area tonight. An isolated severe...
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely tonight, starting a rainy period
Futurecast - Sunday May 9, 2021 at 8 PM
Rain and storms return late in the day Sunday
Weather - May 7, 2021
Two tornadoes were confirmed following damage surveys conducted by the National Weather Service.
Update: Two local tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms