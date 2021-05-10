Storms may re-develop this afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! The line of showers and storms that have pushed through our area overnight has now moved off to our south and east. It has left behind a warm and humid air mass in its wake. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-60s. As temperatures warm into the upper-70s to low-80s this afternoon, additional thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. Not everyone will see storms later today. Once the sun sets, these storms should begin to weaken.

An isolated 60 mph wind gust and instance of quarter-size hail will be possible in some of the stronger storms that develop. Widespread severe weather is not expected. That severe threat will go away once the sun sets. We’ll continue to see a chance of showers overnight, with Tuesday morning lows in the low-60s. Rain and storms will be a bit more widespread on our Tuesday, which could lead to some localized flash flooding. An isolated strong to severe storm will also be possible on Tuesday, with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats.

Rain chances look to continue into our Wednesday, but temperatures will begin to cool down significantly. Some of us may even struggle to get out of the 60s Wednesday afternoon. That would be over 10 degrees below average for this time of year! Due to the cool temperatures, severe storms are not expected on Wednesday. Morning lows by Thursday are set to dip back down into the 50s area-wide. After some morning showers on Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon.

We’ll begin a slow warming trend as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. High temperatures look to be in the low-70s on Thursday, the mid-70s on Friday, and then the low-80s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will stay mainly in the 50s over this time period, though some spots north of I-20 could drop into the upper-40s on Friday morning. We look to see mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday.

