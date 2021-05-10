Threefoot Festival depends on volunteers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the Threefoot Festival expanding to two days for the first time ever, the need for volunteers has grown as well.

The festival has been organized by the Meridian Council for the Arts and a large number of volunteers from the community.

“It has been amazing to see the community come together to make this happen,” said Casey Culpepper, director for the Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Nonprofits. “I want to say thank you to the Meridian Council for the Arts, its board members and community volunteers to make this event so special. A huge thanks to the volunteers that are helping us this weekend. Without you this event would not be able to run as smooth as it will.”

If you would like to volunteer this weekend, you may send an email to: eastmsvolunteerhub@gmail.com or visit the website here or visit Facebook: East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits.

