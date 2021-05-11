Advertisement

ABC7 Sarasota meteorologist has best excuse for being late: an alligator

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7′s morning meteorologist John Scalzi is normally incredibly punctual. So, when he texted his morning producer he was running late, he had a legitimate reason.

Scalzi had opened his door to find an alligator hanging out in his front lawn. When he attempted to walk around the back of the house, he explained, the alligator attempted to follow him around the side of his house.

His newspaper delivery person also saw the gator and called police, who came to the scene to assist with the removal of the alligator from the property. He eventually made it to work unscathed.

Our morning meteorologist told our producers he was running late this morning. When asked why...he sent this video. Only in Florida. #PoorScalzi

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

It is gator mating season so it is normal to see more of these creatures roaming around. If you see an alligator in a place where it could be a danger to people or pets , contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama will end its participation in all federally funded...
Alabama joins states ending pandemic unemployment assistance
A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian.
New business opens on Poplar Springs Drive
Gov. Tate Reeves has announced that Mississippi will be the next state to opt out of additional...
Mississippi to end additional federal unemployment benefits in June
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 10, 2021
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week.
GasBuddy: Price stability hinges on quick Colonial restart

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After Colonial pipeline attack, maneuvers to avert shortages
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations
People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates