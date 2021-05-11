Advertisement

Billy Ray Daniel

Billy Ray Daniel
Billy Ray Daniel
Billy Ray Daniel(Bumpers Funeral Home Butler)
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral Services for Billy Ray Daniel, 79, of Gilbertown will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Red Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Kendall Turner and Rev. Pike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mr. Daniel passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Rush Foundational Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born on May 19, 1941 in Greenville, South Carolina to Will and Lena Bridges Daniel.  Mr. Daniel worked for the Choctaw County Road Commission on the road crew.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Stafford Daniel of Gilbertown; son, Eric Daniel of Gilbertown; daughter Terian Baugh of Gilbertown; sister, Wilma Tyson of Toxey; and grandchildren, Tiffany Scott and Brooklee Lindsey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Will Daniel; mother, Lena Bridges Daniel; and grandson, Daniel Scott Adams.

Pallbearers include Kevin Stafford, Billy Ray Turner, Michael Blackman, Chris Turner, Stacy Stafford, and Jesse Stafford.

Honorary Pallbearers include Jessie Paul Wallace, Mark Bush, John Scott, and Samuel Stafford.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama will end its participation in all federally funded...
Alabama joins states ending pandemic unemployment assistance
A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian.
New business opens on Poplar Springs Drive
Gov. Tate Reeves has announced that Mississippi will be the next state to opt out of additional...
Mississippi to end additional federal unemployment benefits in June
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 10, 2021
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week.
GasBuddy: Price stability hinges on quick Colonial restart

Latest News

Sylvia J. McMinn
Mrs. Sylvia J. McMinn
Mr. Stanley Crowell
Mrs. Shirley Ann Smith Turner
James M. “Jimmy” Davis
Mr. James M. “Jimmy” Davis