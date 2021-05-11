Funeral Services for Billy Ray Daniel, 79, of Gilbertown will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Red Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Kendall Turner and Rev. Pike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mr. Daniel passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Rush Foundational Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born on May 19, 1941 in Greenville, South Carolina to Will and Lena Bridges Daniel. Mr. Daniel worked for the Choctaw County Road Commission on the road crew.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Stafford Daniel of Gilbertown; son, Eric Daniel of Gilbertown; daughter Terian Baugh of Gilbertown; sister, Wilma Tyson of Toxey; and grandchildren, Tiffany Scott and Brooklee Lindsey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Will Daniel; mother, Lena Bridges Daniel; and grandson, Daniel Scott Adams.

Pallbearers include Kevin Stafford, Billy Ray Turner, Michael Blackman, Chris Turner, Stacy Stafford, and Jesse Stafford.

Honorary Pallbearers include Jessie Paul Wallace, Mark Bush, John Scott, and Samuel Stafford.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.