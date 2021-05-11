City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2021
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CODY P DUCHESNE
|1989
|1199 BURSHEY BAYOU RD WISNER, LA
|DUI OTHER
|LEO GIBBS
|1970
|1617 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ERIC D SMITH
|1984
|1714 MINER ST IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ABUSE OF E-911
|JUSTIN WILKES
|1976
|10054B MAYATT RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JOHNNY R REYNOLDS
|1982
|7009 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JEREMY SPANN
|1989
|546 F PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.