City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CODY P DUCHESNE19891199 BURSHEY BAYOU RD WISNER, LADUI OTHER
LEO GIBBS19701617 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ERIC D SMITH19841714 MINER ST IDAHO SPRINGS, CODISORDERLY CONDUCT
ABUSE OF E-911
JUSTIN WILKES197610054B MAYATT RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI OTHER
JOHNNY R REYNOLDS19827009 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
JEREMY SPANN1989546 F PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

