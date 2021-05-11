COVID-19 in Mississippi: 267 new cases reported Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 26 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
The latest MSDH report shows 838,600 people are fully vaccinated and 1,768,085 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. Click here for the most up-to-date state and county vaccination numbers.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|4988
|32%
|4216
|27%
|Kemper
|2607
|27%
|2324
|24%
|Lauderdale
|23,948
|32%
|20,853
|28%
|Neshoba
|5811
|20%
|5169
|18%
|Newton
|6661
|32%
|5779
|27%
|Wayne
|4482
|22%
|3806
|19%
Find vaccination providers below:
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
