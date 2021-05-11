COVID-19 in Mississippi: 267 new cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 26 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The latest MSDH report shows 838,600 people are fully vaccinated and 1,768,085 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. Click here for the most up-to-date state and county vaccination numbers.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 4988 32% 4216 27% Kemper 2607 27% 2324 24% Lauderdale 23,948 32% 20,853 28% Neshoba 5811 20% 5169 18% Newton 6661 32% 5779 27% Wayne 4482 22% 3806 19%

Find vaccination providers below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

