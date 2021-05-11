Advertisement

Experts: No need to ‘panic buy’ gas

Interstate 20/59 in Meridian
Interstate 20/59 in Meridian(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline has caused average gas prices to rise a bit in Mississippi. The exact impacts that the attack will have depends on how quickly the issue is solved.

“It will have an impact for many Mississippians in terms of prices. We’ve already seen the price statewide jump about 3 cents [Monday night into Tuesday.] And potentially, with supply, maybe some stations just aren’t getting their supply in time,” said Donald Redman, the Mississippi spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Experts say the national average gas price is approaching $3.00 already. It won’t get that high in Mississippi, but the price could continue to rise.

“How high the prices will get really just depends on how quickly we can get supply to these destinations,” Redman said. “We’ve seen prices statewide already increase by 3 cents, it could be another 4 or 5 cent increase in the next day or two, until this all settles out.”

The attack is not expected to cause long-term problems. Just like it was unnecessary to “panic buy” toilet paper at the start of the pandemic, it is not necessary to stock up on extra gas.

“It also requires us not to buy into the panic. Don’t do the panic buying,” Redman said. “We have to understand that we need to share our resources; and it will be worked out, it’s not a long term situation, we’re talking days.”

Experts recommend that whenever gas prices rise, it’s important to practice fuel conservation measures such as lightening your load.

