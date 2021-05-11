FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The decision of whether to grant emergency authorization for children ages 12-15 to get the Pfizer vaccine will be made May 12 by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for younger ages on May 10.

If the CDC also allows it, the first shots for children 12 and up could come within days.

According to the FDA, there would be two doses given three weeks apart, the same as it is for adults.

We talked to the lead nurse for Lauderdale County School District, Sherry Shelby who said by following the CDC guidelines so far, there has been a decrease in students becoming ill from COVID-19 and other common childhood viruses.

Shelby said there are benefits to getting the vaccine.

“It would just cut down on the possibility of them coming down with those symptoms of covid and that in turn, we would have attendance in school. There will not be as many quarantines away from school when they do get the virus. The number one thing, that kids need to be in school to be learning. The virtual, I don’t think we’re going to see down the line, and even with mental health issues you know, children need to be with other children,” said Shelby.

Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, have also begun trials on a vaccine for children.

