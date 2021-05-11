Heavy storms, gusty winds likely again on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another round of heavy storms is on the way for Tuesday evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible with these storms, too. Between now and then, spotty showers are possible.

The storms will arrive between 5 PM and 7 PM Tuesday. Blindingly heavy rain is possible, and we’ll be just warm enough during the day leading up to these storms that a couple of damaging wind gusts are possible. Still, widespread severe thunderstorms are unlikely. The storms will exit the area fairly quickly. They’ll end from west to east from 8 PM to 10 PM.

A few showers are possible this evening, but most areas will stay dry. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers. The high temperature will be near 84. Those bigger, more widespread storms will increase after 5 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.