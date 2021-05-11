Advertisement

Heavy storms, gusty winds likely again on Tuesday

Storms will arrive after 4 PM, and they can bring heavy rain and localized damaging wind gusts.
Storms will arrive after 4 PM, and they can bring heavy rain and localized damaging wind gusts.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another round of heavy storms is on the way for Tuesday evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible with these storms, too. Between now and then, spotty showers are possible.

The storms will arrive between 5 PM and 7 PM Tuesday. Blindingly heavy rain is possible, and we’ll be just warm enough during the day leading up to these storms that a couple of damaging wind gusts are possible. Still, widespread severe thunderstorms are unlikely. The storms will exit the area fairly quickly. They’ll end from west to east from 8 PM to 10 PM.

A few showers are possible this evening, but most areas will stay dry. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers. The high temperature will be near 84. Those bigger, more widespread storms will increase after 5 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama will end its participation in all federally funded...
Alabama joins states ending pandemic unemployment assistance
A grand open ribbon-cutting launched a new hair salon in Meridian.
New business opens on Poplar Springs Drive
Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a...
Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19
Restaurants were booming Sunday as a few mothers were seen dining in with their families for...
Local restaurant flooded with mothers
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting