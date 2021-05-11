Heavy storms, gusty winds likely tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight. We don’t expect severe thunderstorms, but some storms will bring heavy rain and gusty winds. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, especially along Highway 84 in our far southern areas.

Storm Arrival Times

Spotty showers can precede a line of storms that will approach from the west this evening.

The line of storms will arrive:

9 PM to 11 PM: Neshoba, Newton, Winston, Leake, Scott, and Smith counties -- around Philadelphia, Newton, Decatur, Union, Sebastopol, Lake, Hickory, Chunky, Little Rock, The Pearl River Resort, Choctaw, Carthage, Forest, and Raleigh.

10 PM to midnight: Lauderdale, Kemper, Clarke, Jasper, Sumter, and northern Marengo counties -- around Meridian, Marion, Collinsville, DeKalb, Scooba, Preston, Prismatic, Klondike, Electric Mills, Quitman, Enterprise, Stonewall, Pachuta, Shubuta, Bay Springs, Rose Hill, Louin, Montrose, Livingston, York, Cuba, Geiger, Emelle, Gainesville, and Demopolis.

11 PM to 1 AM: Choctaw, southern Marengo, and Wayne counties -- around Butler, Lisman, Gilbertown, Silas, Toxey, Waynesboro, Lisman, Sweet Water, and Dixons Mill.

Storms will exit our area from west to east between 1 AM and 4 AM Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

Most of Wednesday will end up being dry aside from some stray, light showers. The day will be cloudy and cooler. Expect low-t0-mid 60s around 6-7 AM as we’re heading out the door. We’ll warm only slightly through noon. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Looking Ahead

Clouds will finally begin breaking up on Thursday, leaving us with some sunshine and dry weather that will last through Monday. Clouds will begin increasing on Monday, and a stray shower may be possible ahead of our next rain maker, which is on track to arrive on Tuesday.

