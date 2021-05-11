Advertisement

More rain and storms for Tuesday

Futurecast - Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 7 PM
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We look to see periods of rain and storms throughout the day on Tuesday, and an isolated severe wind gust and/or instance of large hail will be possible with some of the stronger storms this afternoon and early evening. Localized flash flooding will be possible, especially during the evening and overnight hours. No widespread concerns are expected.

We’ll continue to see periods of rainfall on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will be a lot cooler on Wednesday, with high temperatures only in the upper-60s to low-70s. Rain will gradually taper off as we head into our Wednesday evening, with rain chances coming to an end entirely by Thursday morning. We’ll begin a stretch of dry weather after those showers end Thursday morning. Rain chances are not set to return again until Tuesday of next week.

In terms of temperatures, we look to see a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Morning lows are set to drop into the 50s Thursday through Sunday, with Friday morning seeing the coolest temperatures. Some spots on Friday may drop into the upper-40s. High temperatures will be in the low-70s on Thursday, the mid-70s on Friday, the low-80s by Saturday and Sunday, and then the mid-80s by Monday. We look to see lots of sunshine this weekend.

